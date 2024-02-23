“Armenia, My Home” premiering February 27 on PBS

Embark on a stunning visual, emotional and historical journey in So Much Film’s “Armenia, My Home” from Emmy Award-winning director Andrew Goldberg and narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Andrea Martin.

NEW YORK—PBS is set to captivate audiences with the premiere of Armenia, My Home, a spectacular visual journey through Armenia, premiering February 27, 2024 on PBS (check local listings). From filmmaker Andrew Goldberg, the documentary promises viewers a breathtaking exploration of Armenia’s rich cultural tapestry, featuring stunning cinematography, striking archival photographs, incredible interviews and vibrant music.

The documentary, narrated by Andrea Martin (Only Murders in the Building), features prominent voices from the Armenian diaspora including actor Eric Bogosian (Succession), author Chris Bohjalian (HBO’s The Flight Attendant), Pulitzer Prize-winning author Peter Balakian (Black Dog of Fate), journalist Araksya Karapetyan (Good Day LA), author Dawn Anahid Mackeen (The Hundred-Year Walk), Conan O’Brien’s famed assistant Sona Movsesian and Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of NY. Additional voices include educator Dottie Bengoian, internationally renowned artist Michael Aram, comedian Vahe Berberian and scholars Ron Suny and Salpi Ghazarian.

Armenia, My Home celebrates the modern-day, independent Armenian republic and its people, and offers a lens into the nearly 3,000-year-old storied past of the world’s first Christian nation. From medieval monasteries nestled in northern forests to the spectacular Hellenistic temple of Garni, the documentary takes viewers on a compelling journey through Armenia’s diverse landscapes. Sweeping over the Caucasian mountains with stunning views of the peaks of Mount Ararat, Armenia, My Home seamlessly blends the epic with the everyday, evoking the deep emotions felt by Armenian Americans for a heritage that has endured for millennia. The film incorporates the spiritual charm of Armenian music throughout, telling a story that resonates with the fusion of East and West.

“For so many that we interviewed in this film, Armenia is more than a country, it’s a part of who they are – a community that has survived and flourished, despite untold enemies who sought to conquer them. This is more than a story of a nation; it is the story of some of the most resilient people alive,” stated director Andrew Goldberg.

“It’s an honor to narrate this documentary exploring Armenia’s storied past and vibrant culture,” said Martin. “As an Armenian-American, I am deeply connected to our ancient history and thrilled to be partnering on this project.”

Filmed using state-of-the-art cameras and drones, a team of cinematographers known for their work on films like Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming Mad Max Furiosa has revolutionized the visual representation of Armenia. This groundbreaking approach provides viewers with, quite simply, the most impressive visual showing of Armenia ever made.

For an added layer of authenticity, Armenia, My Home takes viewers on a journey into a dungeon that dates back nearly 2,000 years, providing a rare glimpse into Armenia’s ancient and mysterious history. Alongside the spectacular landscapes, Armenia, My Home delves into the complex and crucial subjects of the Armenian Genocide and the recent war in Artsakh, acknowledging their historical significance and impact on the Armenian people and the world.

About Andrew Goldberg

Emmy Award-winning producer/director Andrew Goldberg is the founder and owner of So Much Film in New York City. He has executive produced and directed 15 prime-time documentary specials for PBS and public television, multiple lifestyle series for HGTV and Magnolia Channel, and a variety of long and short-form segments for such outlets as CBS News Sunday Morning, ABC News, NPR’s All Things Considered, E! Entertainment Television and Food Network. He has worked as a journalist for virtually every major TV news organization including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and Fox. In 2006, he produced and directed the critically acclaimed film The Armenian Genocide for PBS.

Goldberg’s most recent film was the critically-acclaimed Viral: Antisemitism in Four Mutations, which was released theatrically across the country and aired nationally as a prime-time special on PBS in 2020.

