Knights and Daughters of Vartan announce writing contest

Overview

The Knights and Daughters of Vartan are holding their annual writing contest in conjunction with the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and its subsequent commemoration in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. High school students (grades 9-12) are invited to participate in a writing contest to enhance awareness of the Armenian Genocide.

All submissions should be received by Monday, April 8, 2024, and winners will be announced publicly in Times Square on April 21 and to mainstream and Armenian media on Monday, April 22, 2024.

“The Knights and Daughters of Vartan, continuing with their annual tradition, will sponsor a writing contest for high school students, where they will reflect on the Armenian Genocide and the importance of historic and cultural preservation,” said Times Square co-chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun.

All submissions must be emailed to april24nyc@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Prizes

First place: $300

Second place: $200

Third place: $100

Prompt: As descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors, why do you feel the responsibility to share your family’s historical accounts and stories, and how will you carry your family’s story into the future? If you are not a descendant, why do you believe it’s important to recount the history of the Armenian Genocide to the public? Overall, how does transmitting stories from one generation to the next help preserve and retain historical facts?

Writing requirements

Essay must respond to the essay prompt.

Responses must be between 750-1,000 words typed in Times New Roman 12-point font and double-spaced.

Please include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of each page along with contact information.

Accepted file formats include .doc, .docx, .pdf

Please note your essay will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.

About the Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration

The 109th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide will take place in world-renowned Times Square, New York on Sunday, April 21, 2024 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. in an event hosted by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan. Thousands of people from around the country will come together in unity to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide, secure global recognition and champion human rights.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian Missionary Association of America; participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Network of America, Armenian International Women’s Association, Homenetmen Scouts of NY & NJ, Armenian Youth Federation and several national Armenian youth organizations.

Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square honors the more than 1.5 million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of the 1915 Genocide of the Armenians perpetrated by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire. This internationally recognized annual event draws thousands of Armenians and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion. The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian-American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators, as well as high-ranking Armenian and non-Armenian clergy.