In Memory of Varoujean “Varouj” Kaladjian

Varoujean “Varouj” Kaladjian of Canton passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on February 12, 2024 at the age of 57. Varouj was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on September 18, 1966 to Garbis and Marie (Bezdjian) Kaladjian.

Kaladjian grew up and stayed in Ethiopia until the age of 10. In 1976, he and his family immigrated to America and settled in South Boston. Kaladjian attended and graduated from Boston Tech High School in 1984. During this time, he became active in the local Homenetmen chapter in Watertown where he enjoyed playing soccer and basketball. He eventually coached soccer and loved working with the youth.

Kaladjian continued his education at Northeastern University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1989. While at Northeastern, he worked many jobs as part of the co-op program, including at Raytheon, GE and Motorola. He eventually began to work for Siemens where he worked for the past 15 years.

Kaladjian married Cheryl Sundin on May 7, 2000, and the couple was happily married for nearly 24 years. Shortly after they were married, they settled in Dedham where they were blessed with twins, Ara and Gregory, on May 14, 2007. Once the twins were born, they became the center of Kaladjian’s life. He could often be found coaching them in soccer or taking them to The Russian School of Mathematics, which the boys enjoyed. The family also liked to travel to Myrtle Beach and Cape Cod during the summer.

In this spare time, Kaladjian collected fine writing instruments and attended showcases in the area. He enjoyed writing with ink block fountain pens and used them on a regular basis. He also loved cars and watches. Kaladjian was a kind, patient, humble and compassionate person. He was a great listener and always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to his parents and his family. He loved his family unconditionally.

Kaladjian is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl (Sundin) Kaladjian and twin sons Ara and Gregory Kaladjian who were the center of this life. He was the devoted and loving son to Garbis and Marie Kaladjian of Watertown and dear brother to Lucy Ashbahian and her husband Bernard of Watertown and Seza Kincey of North Carolina. He was the brother-in-law to Donna McFarland and her husband David, Michael Sundin and his wife Debra and Jay Sundin. He was a loving uncle to Demetrius Kincey, John and Mary Ashbahian, Michael and Meghan McFarland, Audrey, Elena, Kayla, Kelsey and Joe Sundin. Additionally, he leaves behind many other extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown on Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, Juvenile Diabetes Organization or to Armenian Relief Society (ARS), 80 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472.