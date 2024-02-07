In Memory of Goharik D. Davidian

Goharik D. Davidian was born on August 14, 1935 in Tehran, Iran. She received her Baccalaureate and came to America in her twenties. Graduating from the School of Interior Design, she was a talented designer with many impressive projects.

Davidian married Manuel Davidian in 1973 and raised a family. She embarked on a new profession in real estate, which resulted in a long and successful career. She was a gifted artist who enjoyed traveling and singing in the church choir for St Illuminator’s and loved her family and friends dearly.

Davidian’s generous nature and kindness led her to dedicate her life to helping others. She was a founding member of the Hamazkayin in New York in 1967 and remained an active member of the cultural organization to the present. She served as president of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Mayr” Chapter and was so proud and blessed to help so many by serving their humanitarian, social and educational needs. Her acts of kindness and charitable works continued throughout her life and touched so many people.

Davidian is survived by her daughter, Lucy and her husband James DeAngelo; her brother, Greg (Garo) and his wife Hasmig Demirjian; and her nieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS NY “Mayr” Chapter, a 501(c) tax deductible organization, via Venmo @ARS-MayrchapterNY or Zelle arsmayrchapterny@gmail.com or by mail to ARS “Mayr” Chapter NY, ℅ Mina Hovsepian, 9006 64th Rd., Rego Park, NY 11374; St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Church; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

***

The Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA Regional Executive Board and its 35 chapters wish to extend deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of Ungerouhi Goharik Davidian on her passing.

Ungerouhi Davidian, a lifelong member of the “Mayr” Chapter of New York, has served on the “Mayr” chapter executive, regional executive and many ARS committees. Her tireless devotion and efforts on behalf of the Armenian people will be sadly missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go to her daughter, Lucy, and husband James DeAngelo, and brother’s family, Garo and Hasmig Demirjian.

May she rest in peace.