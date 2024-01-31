Artbox Incubator by Creative Armenia is currently accepting applications

Creative Armenia has announced an open call for applications to the second edition of its signature Artbox Incubator program, designed to develop creative ideas into business plans.

In Spring 2024, Artbox Incubator will run an eight-week program through a cutting-edge online platform, and selected projects from various creative fields will be given an unprecedented opportunity to work with prominent business leaders and renowned cultural figures to develop a complete package for their projects, covering a business model strategy, production strategy, marketing strategy and more. Following the preparation of this package, all participants will present their projects for financial support, enabling them to bring their creative projects to life. This encompasses grants of up to €10,000, available for up to 10 strongest projects each.

To learn more about the Artbox Incubator and to apply by the February 29, 2024 deadline, visit the website.

“While it is vital for us to support the growth of existing creative businesses, cultural institutions and individuals, giving a strong and smart spark to creative ideas and supporting artists to develop those into creative projects and businesses proves to be our big investment in the future and even more vital for the growth and sustainability of Armenian culture. This is why we are thrilled to run our second Artbox Incubator and push new ideas upward,” said Anush Ter-Khachatryan, director of programs at Creative Armenia.



The application is open for creators from across the world with projects intended for implementation within the Republic of Armenia. Priority will be given to projects demonstrating potential for commercial success.

“AGBU Katapult is thrilled to launch this next round of Artbox incubator with Creative Armenia. This will mark the final incubator round within Katapult, but we’re sure there are many more to come beyond our cooperation scope. We have done our due-diligence to make sure to provide all stages of creative business ideas with support along their journey – from incubation to acceleration and hub establishments. We can’t wait to see what new ideas Artbox incubator will seed and blossom over the next few months,” said Anna Gargarian, the head of the KATAPULT Creative Accelerator Program.

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator models for the art world – a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports individuals, projects and institutions across disciplines with potential for success. Through a set of signature cutting-edge programs, Artbox develops commercial viability, audience growth and investable creative products.