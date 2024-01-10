Artsakh Armenians gathered at Etchmiadzin for emotional Christmas Eve mass

Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh experienced a deeply emotional Christmas Eve in Armenia on January 5, 2024 within the hallowed walls of St. Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin. Conducted by the Artsakh Diocese, this service marked an unprecedented moment for the Armenian community. For the very first time, the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh gathered to celebrate this sacred night on Armenian soil, away from their native lands.

The Chragaluyts, or Candlelight Divine Liturgy, holds a significant place in the heart of Armenian Christian practices. It’s a vivid embodiment of sacred light, mirroring the celestial glow of the Bethlehem Star, an important symbol in the Christian narrative. According to Christian texts, this star played a crucial role in guiding the Magi to the newborn Christ. The Chragaluyts service at St. Gayane Church is a pivotal cultural element, transcending the bounds of a mere religious rite. It weaves together faith and ancestral heritage, particularly resonating with Armenians displaced from Artsakh.

In this spiritually charged atmosphere, the act of taking lit candles and lamps back to their homes is a cherished tradition among the faithful. These candles are not only sources of physical light; they are laden with symbolism and considered carriers of blessings. The practice represents the transfer of the holy light from the church to the home, symbolizing the presence and protection of the divine in their personal lives.

The 2024 Christmas Eve celebration in Armenia for the people of Artsakh was not just a religious event; it was a poignant reminder of resilience, cultural identity and the enduring spirit of a community facing the challenges of displacement. It highlighted the deep-rooted traditions and the strong faith that continue to guide and comfort the Armenian people, especially those from Artsakh, in times of upheaval and change.