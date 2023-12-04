In Memory of Rose Ashchian

Rose (Malkasian) Ashchian of North Falmouth, formerly of Newton, passed away on December 1, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Karlo Ashchian. Rose was the devoted mother of Carnig Ashchian; sister of Gladys Danielson and her husband Peter and the late George Malkasian; sister-in-law of Stephan Ashchian and his wife Nectar and Janet Hanzatian; and aunt of Alex Ashchian and his wife Lilliann, Michael Ashchian, Levon Hanzatian and his wife Denise, Alice Martin and her husband David, Serena Arnold and her husband Rob, and Janine Danielson. She is also survived by many loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, December 6 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the request of the family, there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. Interment will be at Newton Cemetery, Newton, MA.