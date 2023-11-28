In Memory of Aram Arshag Deradoorian

Aram Arshag Deradoorian of Narragansett, Rhode Island passed away on November 13, 2023. He was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Aram and Varsenig (Papazian) Deradoorian. Aram received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Rhode Island and completed his master’s in chemistry at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army Chemical Warfare division during the Korean War. He spent his professional life as a research chemist, retiring as a senior chemist from CNC in Providence, Rhode Island.

Predeceased by his sisters, Zephyr (Hagopian) and Alice (Kamajian), Aram is survived by his sister Joyce (Gill); eight nieces and nephews: George Kamajian (Debra), Steven Kamajian (Margaret Mouoradian), Doreen Paligiaro (Christopher), Donna Kobielus (Thomas), Stephen Hagopian (Diane), Denise Hagopian, Corrine Harrington (Michael) and Nicole Fitzpatrick (Robert); and 16 grand nieces and nephews.

Unk (as he was affectionately referred to) was an avid racquetball player and skier, shredding international mountains and crushing courts until he was in his 80’s. An active member in the Appalachian and Sierra clubs, a founding member of the Armenian Historical Society of Rhode Island and the godfather of St. Gregory Armenian Church in Philadelphia, Aram was active in community life and quietly supported Armenian causes, and especially Armenians in need, wherever he found them. A collector of historical Armenian music recordings, every Wednesday for 20 years he could be found singing with the Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island. He loved his Porsches, and he loved to travel the world; but he always came back to New England and the sea.

He was loved by many and will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing him.

Funeral services were held at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church in Providence with burial in North Burial Ground.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 402 Broadway, Providence RI 02909.