In Memory of Sophie Balgochian

Sophie (Bazarian) Balgochian of Lexington, MA, passed away on Nov. 3, 2023. Born in Watertown, MA, on Sept. 17, 1935, she was the youngest of five children of Sarah “Hajigus” Saghbazarian and Avedis Ourfalian.

Sophie had four older brothers: Harry, Joe, Aram and Marty. She attended Watertown High School and had many fond memories of her classmates. At 17, she met her future husband, Peter Balgochian, Jr., at the Boston Latin School Purple & White Dance, where they were both with other dates (who, by the way, also married each other). During a blizzard on April 8, 1956, Sophie and Peter had a double wedding at St. James Armenian Church, along with her brother Aram and Peter’s sister, Elizabeth. Sophie and Peter, just 20 years old, moved to Germany where Peter was in the Army. During their life of 71 years together, they lived in 14 places (where sometimes she was known as JoAnne) and recently celebrated their 67th anniversary and 88th birthdays.

Sophie is the loving mother of Peter III, wife Karen and granddaughter Katarina; and daughter Mardi and her husband Paul Santos. She is survived by her husband Peter and many loving nieces, nephews and, if you know the Bazarians, many cousins. Family was always the most important thing to Sophie, and really the only way that Mardi and Paul were able to move her back to Boston. This family filled her final few years with happiness, love and laughter, and their wish is that you remember her by telling stories that keep her memory alive throughout the next generations.

Funeral service will be held at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Thursday, November 9 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, November 8 from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society.