In Memory of Margos “Mark” Marcussian

Margos “Mark” Marcussian passed away in his sleep on November 3, 2023.

Marcussian was born on September 6, 1955, to Hagop Marcussian and Marie (Boghossian) Marcussian in Jbeil, Lebanon. Arriving in the Los Angeles area in 1975, he met and married Susan (Nigoghossian) Marcussian in 1982. They eventually relocated to the East Coast, living in Watertown, MA, for a number of years before settling into their long-time Waltham home, where they proudly raised two daughters.

Marcussian was a well-known mechanic and a generous, hard-working businessman, owning and operating M&S Auto Repair for over thirty years. A lifelong lover of music, he performed as a guitarist and lead singer in his own band called The Easy Players during his time in Lebanon. An avid golfer and expert at the grill, his presence will be sorely missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. More than anything else, Marcussian loved to spend time with his family, children and grandchildren.

Marcussian is survived by his loving wife Susan, daughters Tatiana Marcussian Lea, husband Ora, and granddaughters Cecilia and Elyse, of Chelmsford, MA, and Maralle Marcussian and Angelo Manzi of Billerica, MA. Marcussian was predeceased by his brother Giragos Papazian and is also survived by sisters Maro Minassian and Yeghso Kouchayan, their families, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, MA, on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the request of the family, there are no visiting hours. Interment will immediately follow at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Stephen’s Church.

Blessed be his memory.