AYF initiates Artsakh “Sponsor a Student” program

Following the attack on Artsakh on September 19-20, virtually all of the Armenian residents of Artsakh were forced to relocate to Armenia. Promptly, many individuals and organizations mobilized to address their needs and facilitate their integration into Armenia’s society, economy and daily routines. With a similar objective in mind, the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Central Executive has initiated a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting families and school-aged children from Artsakh, called the “Sponsor a Student” initiative.

Shortly after the mass attacks and relocation, a member of the Central Executive traveled to Armenia to gain a better understanding of the situation and the ongoing necessities of the affected families. Numerous families, seeking to enroll their children in schools, were turned away due to full capacity or inadequate resources for students.

The Central Executive decided that as the youth organization of the ARF, it is important and necessary to support our fellow youth of Artsakh and ensure that we maintain their right and access to education through these extremely difficult times in our nation’s history.

Therefore, the Central Executive has launched a fundraising program to purchase backpacks filled with school supplies to distribute to the displaced Artsakh youth throughout Armenia. The backpacks will include all the essentials to help alleviate these students’ transition to starting school in Armenia.

A donation of $50 will sponsor supplies for one student. The Central Executive has set a first round goal of $25,000 to sponsor 500 students.

Upon reaching this goal, future rounds will be announced to continue providing additional support to those children who have not yet received supplies.

We encourage you to join us and donate to our Sponsor a Student initiative, to support the children of Artsakh who have gone through enough difficulties and trauma for a lifetime. We also ask that you challenge your friends, colleagues and family members to do the same.