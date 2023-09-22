ARS of Eastern USA launches urgent appeal to help families from Artsakh

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On September 21, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA announced its urgent fundraising appeal to support families from Artsakh.

“Our hearts are heavy as we reflect upon the painful reality of what our brothers and sisters are enduring in Artsakh,” said ARS of Eastern USA chairwoman Caroline Chamavonian. “The painful developments of the last few days stand as a stark reminder of the world’s inaction in the face of immense suffering endured by Armenians in the region, and we call on the community to donate to help our compatriots,” she continued.

The announcement also highlighted the inaction of the international community and the poignant phrase, ‘Never Again,’ that has echoed from stages and platforms across the world in reference to past atrocities, like the Armenian Genocide. Yet, the harsh reality is that when Armenians in Artsakh faced the threat of ethnic cleansing, the world remained largely silent and no action was taken to hold the perpetrators accountable.