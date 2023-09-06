2023 AYF Olympics in D.C., Dedicated to Artsakh

WASHINGTON, D.C.—From a Nationals baseball game on Thursday to the traditional Friday golf, tennis and swimming matches, Saturday softball and Sunday’s track and field events, this year’s 89th AYF Olympics continued the tradition in classic D.C. style.
The weekend was dedicated to the brave people of Artsakh standing strong in the face of the ongoing siege by Azerbaijan. Those attending the Olympics clearly demonstrated their commitment to our brothers and sisters in Artsakh by coming out in the hundreds for the “SOS Artsakh!” protest on Friday, September 1.
The Washington, D.C. “Ani” AYF Chapter, the Olympics Steering Committee and the many community volunteers did an outstanding job. The venues were professional, the competition was fierce and the entertainment had everyone dancing until sunrise.
Full reporting of the weekend’s events will appear in the Weekly’s upcoming AYF Olympics Special Issue. If you would like to support the publication of the special issue by being a page sponsor, please visit hairenik.com/ayfolympics/.
Following is a summary of the results from the 89th AYF Olympic Games:
Final Chapter Standings|
1 – Detroit: 200
2 – Greater Boston: 156.5
3 – Philadelphia: 72.5
4 – Providence: 64
5 – New Jersey: 49
6 – New York: 30
7 – North Andover: 19
8 – Chicago: 18
9 – Member at Large: 11
10 – Granite City: 8
11 – Washington, D.C. : 3
12 – Racine: 2
13 – Middlesex West: 1
Most Improved: Chicago
Softball Winner: Providence
|High Scorer
|Chapter
|Event 1
|Event 2
|Event 3
|Natalia Oganesian
|Providence
|50 yd. Butterfly
|50 yd. Breaststroke
|100 yd. Freestyle
|Nareg Minasian
|Greater Boston
|50 yd. Butterfly
|50 yd. Freestyle
|100 yd. Freestyle
|Knar Topouzian
|Detroit
|Discus
|Triple Jump
|High Jump
|Melanie Sarafian
|Detroit
|50 m. dash
|100 m. dash
|200 m. dash
|Avo Sarkissian
|New York
|100 m. dash
|200 m. dash
|400 m. dash
|Alexander Dardarian
|Philadelphia
|800 m. run
|1600 m. run
|3200 m. run
Women’s Pentathlon Winner: Anoush Krafian – Greater Boston – 3170 points
Men’s Pentathlon Winner: Sasoun Tcholakian – Detroit – 2583 points
Outstanding Records
Natalia Oganesian, Providence, 50 yd. butterfly, 28.69 (Old record 35.87 set 1981 by Grace Chakarian, Lowell)
Anoush Krafian, Greater Boston, Pentathlon, 3170 pts (Old record 3037 set 1979 by Allison Aylaian, Boston)
Running Relay, Detroit, 4×200 Coed, 1:43.96 (Old record 1:45.27 set 2019 by Gr. Boston)
Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award: Anto Keshgegian – Philadelphia
