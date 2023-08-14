Introducing Victoria Atamian Waterman’s debut novel Who She Left Behind

Who She Left Behind is a captivating historical fiction novel spanning multiple generations. It is set in various time periods and locations, immersing readers into the declining days of the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian communities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts during the 1990s. The narrative is framed by a mysterious discovery of Armenian dolls at Victoria’s grave, which leads her on a quest for redemption as an immigrant, wife, sister and aunt. The story revolves around themes of survival, motherhood and love, drawing inspiration from the author’s own family history.

Who She Left Behind is Victoria (Atamian) Waterman’s debut novel. The author was born and currently resides in Rhode Island. Her upbringing in an immigrant, bilingual and multi-generational household, which included survivors of the Armenian Genocide, has greatly influenced her storytelling. She is dedicated to bringing attention to the often-overlooked narratives of brave women who not only endured but resisted the atrocities of the Genocide. These women played crucial roles in rebuilding their communities in the aftermath of war.

Waterman’s journey to writing a historical fiction novel about her family’s survival and immigration to the United States began when she discovered flowers at her late aunt Vicky’s gravesite. Her aunt passed away in 1963 and had no children. Intrigued by the mysterious flowers, Waterman embarked on an extensive investigation to unravel the secrets surrounding her family’s past, resulting in her debut novel.

Waterman serves as a trustee of the Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church in Whitinsville, Massachusetts. She was a presenter at the 2023 AGBU Women Shaping the World Conference.

Who She Left Behind will be released in October this year by The Historium Press. Pre-orders will be available beginning October 1st.