The ARS of Eastern USA awards $67,750 in scholarships

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA is thrilled to announce that it has awarded $67,750 in scholarships to 40 students. The committee and regional executive board selected the students based on their academic achievements and involvement in the Armenian community.

“We are immensely proud of the remarkable achievements, dedication and commitment to both academic excellence and community involvement and congratulate all the students who have been awarded scholarships,” said Caroline Chamavonian, ARS of Eastern USA chairperson. “We wholeheartedly encourage each student to pursue their dreams and aspirations, and we have every confidence that each of them will make significant contributions to our beloved homeland, our diaspora community and this world,” she continued.

Following is a list of the recipients based on each scholarship category. The scholarships provided by the ARS of Eastern USA are made possible through the generous endowments and memorial funds established by individuals and families over the last couple of decades who wholeheartedly believe in the power of education and its transformative impact.

The recipients of the ARS undergraduate scholarships are:

Asadurian, Shant – Accounting – Business – Rutgers University

Avakyan, Lusine – Nursing – Pace University

Ayazian, Andre – Mechanical Engineering – Stevens Institute of Technology

Blonkvist, Christie – Biomedical Engineering – University of Virginia

Blonkvist, Pete – Business Administration – University of North Carolina

Dishoyan, Karnie – Biochemistry and Molecular Biology – Drew University

Donoian, David – Science in Business Administration – Northeastern University

Emirzian, Haig – Cyber Security – Stevens Institute of Technology

Farah, Alexa – Music – Rider University

Hardy, Aren – Mechanical Engineering – University of Illinois

Kiwanian, Narod – Political Science – Wayne State University

Matevosian, Vana – Psychology – University of California, Los Angeles

Mkrtchyan, Ani – Marketing – University of Maryland

Orangian, Nataleen – Biology – University of Virginia

Ovasepian, Susanna – Biology – Northeastern University

Sargsyan, Zaruhi – Voice Performance – Berklee College

Sarrafian, Raffi – Chemical Engineering – University of Illinois

Soulakian, Aleen – Marketing – Illinois State University

Zobian, Maral – Interior Design – Suffolk University

The recipients of the ARS Lazarian graduate scholarships are:

Arslanyan, Aren – Chemical Engineering – Villanova University

Asadurian, Sevan – Reproductive Clinical Studies – Eastern Virginia Medical School

Bairamian, Nora – Armenian Studies – University of California, Los Angeles

Berberian, Khatchig – Physician Assistant – Charles Drew University

Kalbakian, Armine – Public Health – Columbia University

Kasparian, Alexandra – Physician Assistant – George Washington University

Kiledjian, Kevork – Physical Therapy – Touro College

Magardichian, Marco – Medicine – California Health Science University

Mardanyan, Hayk – Public Policy – University of Minnesota

Mesrobian, Kalina – Law – St. John’s University

Ohanian, Alec – Medicine – University of California, San Francisco

Pogosyan, David – Medicine – University of Arizona

Topouzian, Knar – Law – University of Detroit

The Karnig Alajajian Family Scholarship is given to students of Armenian descent from the Middle East pursuing their higher education in the United States. This year’s recipients are:

Mikaelian, Sarkis – Astronautical Engineering – University of Southern California

Tarakjian, Mher – Design Studies: Ecologies – Harvard University

Taslakjian, Boghos – Engineering – University of Chicago

The Hagop & Pearl Mooradian Scholarship is given to students from the United States who are pursuing their education in Armenia. This year’s recipient is:

Dzhragatspanyan, Arman – Political Science and International Affairs – American University of Armenia

The ARS Regional Executive Board also awarded scholarships to the following deserving students as part of their commitment to supporting educational pursuits:

Boyajian, Vahan – Public Health – Drexel University

Martirosyan, Armen – Music – University of Miami

Sinanyan, Ani – Music – Cleveland Institute of Music

Tovmasyan, Lilit – Learning Design, Innovation & Technologies – Harvard University

The ARS of Eastern USA has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships over the last several decades. The next application cycle will begin in January 2024. Interested applicants can learn more on the website.