The ARS of Eastern USA awards $67,750 in scholarships

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA is thrilled to announce that it has awarded $67,750 in scholarships to 40 students. The committee and regional executive board selected the students based on their academic achievements and involvement in the Armenian community.
“We are immensely proud of the remarkable achievements, dedication and commitment to both academic excellence and community involvement and congratulate all the students who have been awarded scholarships,” said Caroline Chamavonian, ARS of Eastern USA chairperson. “We wholeheartedly encourage each student to pursue their dreams and aspirations, and we have every confidence that each of them will make significant contributions to our beloved homeland, our diaspora community and this world,” she continued.
Following is a list of the recipients based on each scholarship category. The scholarships provided by the ARS of Eastern USA are made possible through the generous endowments and memorial funds established by individuals and families over the last couple of decades who wholeheartedly believe in the power of education and its transformative impact.
The recipients of the ARS undergraduate scholarships are:
Asadurian, Shant – Accounting – Business – Rutgers University
Avakyan, Lusine – Nursing – Pace University
Ayazian, Andre – Mechanical Engineering – Stevens Institute of Technology
Blonkvist, Christie – Biomedical Engineering – University of Virginia
Blonkvist, Pete – Business Administration – University of North Carolina
Dishoyan, Karnie – Biochemistry and Molecular Biology – Drew University
Donoian, David – Science in Business Administration – Northeastern University
Emirzian, Haig – Cyber Security – Stevens Institute of Technology
Farah, Alexa – Music – Rider University
Hardy, Aren – Mechanical Engineering – University of Illinois
Kiwanian, Narod – Political Science – Wayne State University
Matevosian, Vana – Psychology – University of California, Los Angeles
Mkrtchyan, Ani – Marketing – University of Maryland
Orangian, Nataleen – Biology – University of Virginia
Ovasepian, Susanna – Biology – Northeastern University
Sargsyan, Zaruhi – Voice Performance – Berklee College
Sarrafian, Raffi – Chemical Engineering – University of Illinois
Soulakian, Aleen – Marketing – Illinois State University
Zobian, Maral – Interior Design – Suffolk University
The recipients of the ARS Lazarian graduate scholarships are:
Arslanyan, Aren – Chemical Engineering – Villanova University
Asadurian, Sevan – Reproductive Clinical Studies – Eastern Virginia Medical School
Bairamian, Nora – Armenian Studies – University of California, Los Angeles
Berberian, Khatchig – Physician Assistant – Charles Drew University
Kalbakian, Armine – Public Health – Columbia University
Kasparian, Alexandra – Physician Assistant – George Washington University
Kiledjian, Kevork – Physical Therapy – Touro College
Magardichian, Marco – Medicine – California Health Science University
Mardanyan, Hayk – Public Policy – University of Minnesota
Mesrobian, Kalina – Law – St. John’s University
Ohanian, Alec – Medicine – University of California, San Francisco
Pogosyan, David – Medicine – University of Arizona
Topouzian, Knar – Law – University of Detroit
The Karnig Alajajian Family Scholarship is given to students of Armenian descent from the Middle East pursuing their higher education in the United States. This year’s recipients are:
Mikaelian, Sarkis – Astronautical Engineering – University of Southern California
Tarakjian, Mher – Design Studies: Ecologies – Harvard University
Taslakjian, Boghos – Engineering – University of Chicago
The Hagop & Pearl Mooradian Scholarship is given to students from the United States who are pursuing their education in Armenia. This year’s recipient is:
Dzhragatspanyan, Arman – Political Science and International Affairs – American University of Armenia
The ARS Regional Executive Board also awarded scholarships to the following deserving students as part of their commitment to supporting educational pursuits:
Boyajian, Vahan – Public Health – Drexel University
Martirosyan, Armen – Music – University of Miami
Sinanyan, Ani – Music – Cleveland Institute of Music
Tovmasyan, Lilit – Learning Design, Innovation & Technologies – Harvard University
The ARS of Eastern USA has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships over the last several decades. The next application cycle will begin in January 2024. Interested applicants can learn more on the website.
Be the first to comment