Azad Archives presents Online Film Series: 100 Years of Armenian Cinema

Azad Archives, an Armenian alternative platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of an online Armenian film series, Azad Films: 100 Years of Armenian Cinema. Curated by our board member, filmmaker and writer Tatevik Ayvazyan, the series aims to showcase the rich tapestry of Armenian cinema.

The online Armenian film series will provide a unique opportunity for cinephiles and enthusiasts alike to explore the diverse and vibrant world of Armenian cinema from the comfort of their homes. Featuring a carefully selected lineup of exceptional films, the series will span various genres and periods, offering viewers a comprehensive experience of Armenian storytelling and cultural heritage.

“As queer, mixed and other marginalized Armenians, many of us have not had the access to learn about and appreciate our culture in traditional spaces. With Azad Films and other programs, we hope to create an inclusive, welcoming space where we can appreciate our diversity and connect over our shared culture and heritage,” said Azad Archives co-founder Araxie Cass.

The online Armenian film series is available on Azad Archives‘ website and began on July 20. Film enthusiasts can look forward to a thoughtfully curated program that promises to captivate, educate and entertain. The series will have a special twist, as we will add a new film every two weeks, without announcing the title in advance, so film-lovers have some wonderful surprises to look forward to.

The series will conclude with an online film club event where participants can discuss their favorite films and meet other like-minded Armenians from around the world.

About Azad Archives: Azad Archives is an alternative Armenian platform committed to breaking the silence on the most important issues facing our community through interviews, research-based series, personal stories and artistic expression.