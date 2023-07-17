In Memory of Rose D. Barsamian

Rose D. Barsamian of Lexington, Falmouth, Acton and Hingham passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023. She was 91 years old.

Rose was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 24, 1932, to Vartan and Hripsime (Der Hagopian) Zeytoundjian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Raised in Brighton, Massachusetts alongside her sister Theresa, the family owned and operated the very successful Puritan Ice Cream and Candy Shop in Brighton Center for many years, memories and stories of which she shared throughout her entire life.

In early 1952, Rose met the love of her life, Malcolm Barsamian, and they married on May 3, 1953. Shortly after, they moved into a home next to Malcolm’s parents to start a family and where Rose would eventually take care of her beloved in-laws. During these years, Rose would still manage to find time on the weekends to watch her husband play drums in his Armenian jazz band, creating lifelong friendships with his bandmates and their wives.

Rose and Malcolm were a team in all aspects of life, from raising kids to working together in the family’s Oriental rug business. For several years, Rose commuted to Boylston Street in Boston, working alongside Malcolm – assisting with everything from record keeping, answering the phone, and as a decorator. Rose was fortunate enough to travel the world with Malcolm to help purchase new inventory. Along the way, they bought a home in Lexington, Massachusetts to raise their children, Eddie and Jean, and eventually opened a second location in town. Even in retirement, Rose and Malcolm spent many days at the store to support their son who took over the business and became staple fixtures in Lexington town center.

As their family continued to grow with the addition of grandchildren, Rose and Malcolm purchased a home in North Falmouth, Massachusetts (the “Armenian Riviera”) as a place to gather and spend time at the beach. Eventually, they relocated their permanent residence to Acton, Massachusetts where they moved into an in-law apartment with their daughter and son-in-law. During these years, Rose compassionately took care of Malcolm while he was ill and was by his side every minute until his passing in 2003, after 50 years of marriage.

In her later years, Rose moved to Penniman Hill in Hingham, Massachusetts where she built many bonds in a short period of time. She loved sharing stories of her life, the candy store and the Armenian culture. She was thrilled to be a great-grandmother to five wonderful boys and was energized by their visits.

Rose was a selfless person and devotedly loyal to her family, faith and Armenian heritage, and was a proud American. Rose and Malcolm were very active in the St. James Armenian Church and the larger Armenian community. She will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched.

Rose was the loving mother to son Edward V. Barsamian and his wife Nancy of Arlington and daughter Jean Barsamian Clark and son-in-law Dana F. Clark. She was also a devoted grandmother to Matthew Barsamian and his wife Kristina, Lauren Barsamian, Dana Clark and his wife Christy, and Evan Clark and his wife Logan. She is also survived by five great-grandsons: William, Griffin and Brooks Barsamian, Finn Clark and Hunter Clark. Rose also leaves behind her nephews Robert Nahigian and Victor Nahigian and their families, cousins Jack Hajian, Isabelle Hajian, and many other family members and friends. She was the loving sister to the late Theresa Nahigian.

Funeral service will be held at the St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA on Thursday, July 20, at 12 noon. Visitation will be held in church from 11:00 a.m. – 12 noon, immediately prior to funeral service. Interment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of Rose to the St. James Armenian Apostolic Church or to the Perkins School for the Blind.