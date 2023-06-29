Camp Haiastan Under the Trees & Cabin Circle Projects Completed

Franklin, Mass.— Just days before the start of Teen Session at AYF Camp Haiastan on June 25, 2023, construction of the upgrades to the Under the Trees and Cabin Circle areas was completed!

The projects have been under the watchful eyes of camp caretaker John Miller, volunteer-in-chief John Mangassarian, the camp’s landscape architect Kyle Zick and board member Michael Bahtiarian. The last details to be completed were the finest points of the upgraded areas, including new custom circular benches, irrigation system and new lighting at both areas. This is all part of the design work done by Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture (KZLA) of Boston with construction by Haven Contracting Corporation of Westwood, MA.

As previously reported, the Camp Board of Directors earmarked the Under-the-Trees project to be in memory of one of its longest serving board members, Mark Alashaian of New Jersey. The existing Under-the-Trees was built and dedicated in 1982 in memory of another New Jersey Armenian community member, Vaghinag Koroghlian. The present updated project will be in memory of both Koroghlian and Alashaian. The Cabin-Circle project will be dedicated in memory of Regina Najarian of Wellesley, MA, who passed away last June after a courageous battle with cancer. All three community members will be remembered at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Haiastan on Sunday July 23 at 3:00 p.m. Also on July 23, the Providence ARF Kristapor Gomideh will host a traditional picnic for all, the one and only picnic for this camping season.

Both projects have been generously supported by the camp’s alumni and naming donors. The Camp Board is continuing to seek funds. Donations in support of these projects can be made by check and mailed to Camp Haiastan, P.O. Box C, Franklin, MA 02038, Attn: Under the Trees, or online at the Camp’s donor portal.