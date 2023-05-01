Under the Trees, Cabin Circle construction nearing completion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Construction of the upgrades to the Under the Trees and Cabin Circle at AYF Camp Haiastan is well underway and proceeding on schedule. Demolition ended by mid-March. All underground trenching for drainage, electrical and irrigation services was completed in early April. The new Under the Trees area retaining walls and brick walkways are nearly complete. The entire Cabin Circle has been stripped of old grass and dead shrubs. New cobblestones are being placed around the perimeter of the circle, and larger pathways are being laid out. This work is part of designs by Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture (KZLA) of Boston and construction by Haven Contracting Corporation of Westwood, MA. Camp has three watchful eyes on the project including: facilities manager John Miller, John Mangassarian and landscape architect Kyle Zick.



As previously reported, the Camp Board of Directors earmarked the Under the Trees project to be in memory of one of its longest serving members, Mark Alashaian of New Jersey. The existing Under the Trees was built and dedicated in 1982 in memory of another New Jersey Armenian community member, Vaghinag Koroghlian. The updated project will be in memory of both Koroghlian and Alashaian. The Cabin Circle project will be dedicated in memory of Regina Najarian of Wellesley, MA who passed away in 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Both projects have been generously supported by Camp Haiastan alumni and naming donors. Funds are still being sought out. Donations in support of these projects can be made online or by check and mailed to AYF Camp Haiastan, P.O. Box C, Franklin, MA 02038, Attn: Under the Trees.