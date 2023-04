Cracked wheat,

Ground beef,

Onions, peppers, tomatoes.

Food from the old country.

Food of my people.

Farmers, merchants, textile artists

Fight oppression for 1,500 years.

Forced out in 1915

Bringing the food with them.

Growing up in the Depression

They still found ways

To preserve our heritage

Through church,

And through food.

Now that we are

Under attack again

I try to continue

To keep attached

To my roots

So I can say

With pride

“Ես հայ եմ”