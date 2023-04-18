Armenian community of Niagara Falls to commemorate Armenian Genocide



NIAGARA FALLS, NY — On Sunday, April 23rd at 11 a.m., the Armenian community of Western New York will be gathering at the Armenian Genocide Monument in Niagara Falls to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The monument is located in Cenotaph Park on the corner of Main St. and Pine Ave.

Mayor Robert Restaino and other local officials will be present to mark the somber occasion.

On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman Turkish government orchestrated the killing of 1.5 million Armenians. Additionally, two million Armenians were deported. Western New York has historically been home to the children and grandchildren of these Genocide survivors.



Following the commemoration, there will be a luncheon at Saint Sarkis Armenian Church (300 9th St., Niagara Falls, NY).