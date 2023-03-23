TmbaTa Orchestra launches US tour at SXSW 2023

TmbaTa Orchestra has embarked on a nationwide tour through the United States with full sponsorship from TUMO Center for Creative Technologies. TmbaTa, which is based out of Armenia, had a memorable kickoff at SXSW and WOMEX in Austin, Texas along with a special concert hosted by AGBU in Pasadena. The tour continues at Constellation in Chicago, Berklee College of Music in Boston, St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral in New York City and Soorp Khatch Arabian Hall in Washington, DC.

Armenian folk music fans can expect an unforgettable concert experience, featuring modern renditions of Komitas and traditional Armenian folk songs, as represented in their two album releases, Fantastic Komitas and ZarZ’ng’. The band, led by The Bambir’s own Arik Grigoryan, was formed at TUMO Center for Creative Technology through workshops with Armenia’s finest musicians. They promise to deliver an unforgettable show at each stop on the tour.

“We want to share music from the homeland so that Armenia’s Diaspora can embrace the culture as their own,” said Grigoryan. “Our live shows help us to engage with the audience and express our love of the music. We’re excited to bring music to everyone in the Armenian Diaspora.”

Ticket information for each venue can be found online. Fans are encouraged to purchase them early to avoid missing out on this highly anticipated tour.