Vasag’s Wish

Original text by Dikran Gamsaragan (1866-1941)

Translation by Kegham Balian and Nanar Nakashian

The prince of Syunik with his colossal frame, laid there in his dungeon, inertly adhered to the ground on a mere stretcher. Above his pillow, the candle light shimmered in the shadows, akin to a lantern casting its gaze upon a tomb. His cell resembled the entrance to a grave.

With a banal glance into the darkness of his prison chamber, a deathly Vasag seemed in search of his lost glory; plowing and foraging in thought for a glory that had sunk into the void of this very dungeon, this hole, which was the remaining estate of the lord of Syunik, whose immolated soul was once impassioned for a greater Armenia.

Kourken, the disavowed Armenian, the guard to his cell, who had since come to regret his emancipation, sorrowfully looked upon Vasag. Behold the prince, the grandest of Armenian princes, chained and curled up, abandoned to his death bed; perhaps the eventuality of his own fate as well. Kourken stood petrified, with a turmoiled mind. He eventually approached Vasag’s bedside, and with a crackled voice, spoke in his Armenian dialect.

-Your highness, my prince, allow me to be your hostage. Tell me what it is that you wish for; tell me what you yearn for. O which heart could bear distrusting your pain…

Vasag, as if awakened from a deep slumber, with aching slowness, turned his head toward Kourken, casted a perplexed look upon him with a surprised invigoration that hinted at an inkling of life within him. Soon after, he murmured.

— Boy, are you Armenian?

Kourken bowed in agreement, that he was indeed Armenian, from Vartked Province in the state of Abar, son of Mushegh the camel herder. He continued in quick succession with an incongruous amalgamation of words, in order to explain how dark forces and the devil had conspired to seduce his soul, and on an even darker day, how he had succumbed, unbeknownst to him. Disgraced. Perhaps even more so than Vasag.

Vasag’s head dropped to his chest, seemingly silently, entranced by sorrowful ruminations. He had just heard his own tale, albeit different, yet eerily and pitiably the same, a humanity recognized.

— Armenian! You, Armenian…

His eyes glinted with bliss as he made an effort to extend a brotherly hand toward Kourken, a clasping that sent reverberations throughout his nation.

From the depths of his heart, he, too, had missed the countryman, the builder, the Armenian Christian, whom he had never doubted having loved; the Armenian who recognizes himself?

— Armenian…

Alas, Kourken perched his head on Vasag and beseeched:

— Do it! Command me, Sir, my prince! Ask whatever it is that you wish! I will do the impossible! Speak my prince, speak!

A faint smile appeared on Vasag’s face, but he kept quiet.

— Are you in need of medication? Would you want me to secretly fetch the night warden’s cabalist? Please, Sir, do not refrain! Do not worry about me. I do not fear danger, for my life isn’t worth much anymore.

An emotional Vasag denied Kourken with a tilt of his head.

— If you wish it so, l will bring forth your child so you may embrace him one last time…

Kourken stopped, taken aback by the thoughtless word that had nearly escaped his lips.

Remembering his son, Vasag teared up. His heart palpitations grew stronger. Alas, he knew it was an impossible endeavor, the idea of seeing his son. He knew very well that Persian law decreed that any attempt to make contact with prisoners in solitary confinement would have resulted in the gouging of their eye [the person trying to contact the prisoner] and would have led to the decapitation of Kourken. To make matters more dreadful, he even doubted that his son would have wanted to see him. He had renounced his own father.

Vasag rejected the offer.

— O dear Prince, said Kourken, perhaps you’d like to send a letter back to the motherland. I would whisk away from this place, cross mountains and valleys and bestow your parchment personally. Perhaps with that I might find salvation. And if they wish to stone me to death, at least I shall perish on my soil in the bosom of my dear mother.

Vasag laid in astoundment. And when Kourken insisted with candor, Vasag gazed yearningly whence a wish materialized, fluttering from his visage, yet hesitant to divulge.

Kourken appeared uneasy, and in that moment, holding Vasag’s hands in his palms, tightly, declared with temerity in his voice.

— O dear Prince of Syunik, an offering for your soul. You guard a wish, fearing its release. I demand earnestly, O dear Prince, release it, may it enslave me. Release it, my dear Prince! Release it!

And then, in that moment, with elation bursting from his cadaverous face, Vasag murmured:

— Holy Communion.

ՎԱՍԱԿԻՆ ԻՂՁԸ

ՏԻԳՐԱՆ ԿԱՄՍԱՐԱԿԱՆ

Սիւնեաց իշխանը իր յաղթ Հասակին բոլոր տարածութեամբ փռուած էր հոն, իր զնտանին մէջ, ու կը մնար անշարժ ու գետնամած՝ պատգարակի մը վրայ։ Իր սնարին վերեւ պատրոյգի մը տմոյն լոյսը ստուերներու մէջ կը դողդղար, իբր թէ շիրիմի մը վրայ կախուած առկայծ կանթեղ մը եղած ըլլար։ Այդ խուցն իսկ գերեզմանի մը նախագաւիթն ըլլըլ կը թուէր մանաւանդ։

Ակնարկը միապաղաղ, այլ հեռասոյզ ու սեւեռուն, Վասակ՝ մահամերձ՝ կարծես պարապին մէջ իր կորսուած փառքը կը յամառէր փնտռել ու հետապնդել տակաւին։ Ընկլուզեր էր այդ փառքը հոս, այս զնտանին մէջ, ու այս խցիկն էր հիմա կալուածը Սիւնեաց տիրոջ, որ «Հայոց Աշխարհ»ին թագն էր երազեր՝ փառատենչութեամբ ճենճերող իր հոգիին բռնաշունչ դրդումովը։

Գուրգէն, — բանտապահը, որ ուրացող հայ մըն էր եւ հիմա կը զղջար իր ուրացութեան համար, — զարհուրախառն յուզմունքով դիտեց Վասակը։ Կը մեռնէր ահա հայ իշխանը, հայոց աւագ իշխանը, շղթաներու տակ գալարատանջ, իր որհասին մէջ իսկ լքուած ու անոք, ինչպէս որ մը պիտի ըլլար գուցէ ինքն ալ. ու Գուրգէն սոսկաց, արձանացած մնաց հոն մտածկոտ, խելամոլար. յետոյ աւելի եւս մօտենալով Վասակի սնարին, ըսաւ անոր գգուոտ, աղու ձայնով մը, իր հայ բնիկ բարբառով.

—Տէ՛ր իմ իշխան, գերիդ ըլլամ, ըսէ ինծի ինչ որ կը փափաքիս։ Ըսէ՛, Սիգնեաց տէր, փափաքդ. փափաքդ ըսէ։ Ի՞նչ սիրտ ըլլայ, որ չարչարանքիդ չխղճայ…։

Վասակ, իբր խոր երազէ մը սթափած, դէպի Գուրգէնը դարձուց իր գլուխը տաժանքոտ դանդաղութեամբ եւ անոր վրայ ձգեց տարտամ նայուածք մը, ուր զարմանքի սաստկութիւնը միայն կեանքի յետին ցոլք մը դրած էր. քիչ յետոյ մրմնջեց.

—Հա՞յ ես, տղա՛յ…

Գուրգէն գլուխը խոնարհեցուց ըսելու համար, թէ հայ էր, Ապար նահանգին Վարդգետ գաւառէն, ուղտապան Մուշէի որդին՝ Գուրգէն։ Ու պատմեց, քանի մը կցկտուր, առագ բառերով, թէ ի՛նչպէս մոգ ու սատանան դաւակցեր էին իրեն դէմ՝ հրապուրելու համար զինգը, ու սեւ օր մը ուրացեր էր — ինքն ալ չէր գիտեր ի՛նչպէս—ու հիմա շատ դժբախտ էր, իրեն չափ դժբախտ գուցէ…

Վասակ գլուխը կուրծքին վրայ ծռեց ու անմռունչ խորասուզուած ըլլալ կը թուէր չարաշուք յուշերու ու խոհանքներու մէջ. իր պատմութունն էր, որ լսած էր այդ րոպէին, անոր մանրավէպը, դերակատարներով այնքան տարբեր, բայց խղճալիութեամբ այնքան նման ու այնքան մարդկային նաեւ։

—Հայ, — կրկնեց Վասակ,— դուն հայ…

Ու, երանութեամբ խուսափուկ նշոյլ մը աչքերուն մէջ, ճիգ մը ըրաւ եղղբայրական գորովով Գուրգէնին երկնցնելու իր ձեռքը, ուրկէ սասաներ էր երբեմն իր ամբողջ երկիրը։ Ինքն ալ կարօտցեր էր հիմա, սրտին խորէն, երկրի մարդը, նոյնիսկ յետին շինականը կայ քրիստոնեան, զոր մինչեւ հիմա չէր կասկածեր երբեք, թէ կը սիրէր այդքան. ո՞վ ինքզինք կը ճանչնայ։

—Հայ…

Բայց Գուրգէն, գլուխը հակելով Վասակին վրայ, ըսաւ, աղերսեց.

—Օ՛ն, հրամայէ՛, տէ՛ր իմ իշխան, հրամայէ՛ ինչ որ ուզես. պատրաստ եմ քեզի համար անկարելին ընելու։ Օհ, խօսէ, տէր իմ, խօսէ՛։

Վասակ տրտում ժպիտ մը ունեցաւ. լուռ կը մնար միշտ։

—Դեղ ու դարմա՞ն կ՛ուզես արդեօք, —հարցուց Գուրգէն,—կ՛ուզե՞ս որ գիշերանց մարզպետին կապալագէտը բերեմ քեզի գաղտնի։ Կը խնդրեմ, տէ՛ր իմ, մի քաշուիր, ըսէ՛. ու դուն մի խորհիր իմ մասիս, ա՛լ վտանքէ չեմ վախնար ես, ու իմ կեանքս արդէն շատ բան չ՛արժեր այսուհետեւ։

Վասակ, զգացուած, գլխով նշան ըրաւ, թէ դեղի, դարմանի չէր ցանկար, ո՛չ։

—Եթէ փափաքիս, — աւելցուց Գուրգէն, — երթամ, հանդերձապետին մարդիկը կաշառելով, զաւակդ բերեմ քեզի ծպտուած, որ համբուրես զինք անգամ մը, վերջին անգ…

Ու Գուրգէն չաւարտեց, շփոթած՝ այն անխորհուրդ բառին համար, որ սպրդեր, փախեր էր բերնէն։

Ի յուշ իր զաւկին՝ Վասակի աչքերը պղտորեցան արցունքով. կուրծքը աւելի արագ կը հեւար հիմա։ Աւա՛ղ, չէր կրնար համամտիլ տեսնելու իր զաւակը. պարսից օրէնքը, քաջ գիտէր ինք, կը հրամայէր մէկ աչքը փորել անոր, որ յանդգնած ըլլար գաղտնի տեսակցելու հաղորդակցութենէ արգիլուած բանտարկեալին հետ. իսկ Գուրգէն կը գլխատուէր գուցէ։ Մնաց որ ան կը տարակուսէր, թէ որդին զիջանէր գալ տեսնելու զինք. ան նոյնիսկ ուրացեր էր իր հայրը…

Վասակ մերժեց։

— Բայց, տէ՛ր իշխան, — յարեց Գուրգէն, — ուզես թերեւս գիր մը ղրկել հայրենիք. ես կը սպրդիմ, կը փախչիմ իսկոյն ասկէ, լեռ ու ձոր կը կտրեմ եւ անձամբ քու թուղթդ կը տանիմ իր տեղը կը հասցնեմ, ատով քաւութիւն գտնեմ թերեւս. իսկ եթէ քարկոծելով սպաննել ուզեն զիս հոն, թող երկրի հողին վրայ մեռնիմ, մօրս գրկին մէջ մեռնիմ…

Վասակ փղձկեցաւ ու կը մնար յակճիռ։ Ու երբ Գուրգէն խանդաղատանքով պնդեց նորէն ու թախանձեց, որպէս զի անոր յետին կամքն իմանայ, Վասակ աղերսաւոր ու կարօտաբաղձ ակնարկ մը ուղղեց Գուրգէնին, ակնա՛րկ մը, ուր ջերմ ու թագուն իղձ մը կը բաբախէր, զոր ան կը վարանէր յայտնելու։

Գուրգէն վրդովուեցաւ ատկէ ու նոյն պահուն Վասակին ձեռքը իր ափերուն մէջ սեղմելով, ըսաւ անոր՝ իր ամբողջ սիրտը դնելով ձայնին մէջ.

— Ա՛հ, Սիւնեա՛ց տէր, հոգւոյդ մատաղ, բաղձանք մը ունիս դուն, զոր չես ուզեր յայտնել ինծի։ Կը պաղատիմ, Սիւնեա՛ց տէր, յայտնէ ինծի քու բաղձանքդ, կը պաղատիմ, գերիդ ըլլամ։ Յայտնէ՛, տէր իմ իշխան, յայտնէ՛…

Ու այն ատեն, բերկրանքի գերերկրային ճառագայթումով մը իր մեռելատիպ դէմքին վրայ, Վասակ հծծեց.

—Սուրբ հաղորդութի՛ւն…