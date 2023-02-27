Princess of December, a fantasy novel for youth, released

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Author and composer George Kirazian has published a new book with Laurel Publications titled The Princess of December.

A fantasy adventure for young readers, The Princess of December follows the adventures of the young protagonist Yvette, who helps Lyanna against evil forces of the Ice Shadow.

“And now you know why you must come, Yvette,” an excerpt of the book reads. “Tamo needs you, the Kingdom needs you, we all need you because we all need Lyanna, The Princess of December. Without her we will lose everything. The land will freeze and all the flowers and fruit trees will die. The seasons will disappear and leave only a cold, grey wasteland. Will you come, Yvette? Will you?”

With help from Bomor, his magic arrow, the All-Seeing Waters and a wise and friendly rose bush, Yvette and her new friends challenge the Ice Shadow and his dark powers.

Kirazian, an Author, teacher and composer, completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at New York University. He taught writing, literature and music appreciation courses for more than 30 years at Grossmont College and San Diego State University. In addition to his novella A Time for Fathers, Kirazian has written and published poetry and fiction. He has also written children’s books: The Sleeping Violet, Perry the Peacock, Beyond the Koala Kingdom and Leo and the Mulberry Flute. Kirazian has also published Ea sy Writing for adults.

Kirazian’s work as a composer have been performed by various choral groups in the San Diego area and includes various art songs and Armenian hymns. His latest composition, The Book of Ruth: A Ballet, is premiering in a production with Mojalet Dance Collective in San Diego in April 2023.