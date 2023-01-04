The Region in Brief

Armenia

Armenian authorities have moved to ratify the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC is an international tribunal responsible for prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The Armenian government signed the Rome Statute in 1998, yet has not ratified it on the basis that it violates national sovereignty over judicial affairs. The government has asked the Constitutional Court to revisit treaty ratification. Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan said that ratifying the treaty would allow Armenia to appeal to the ICC regarding Azerbaijan’s attacks on Armenia over the past two years. “The consequences of that aggression are still present, because until today the armed forces of Azerbaijan are still stationed in different parts of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in the areas adjacent to civilian settlements,” Minasyan said during a cabinet meeting on December 29.

Most residents of Armenia and Artsakh believe Artsakh should be recognized as an independent state or unify with Armenia, according to a survey conducted for CivilNet. When asked what the status of Artsakh should be, 46-percent of residents of Armenia and 39-percent of residents of Artsakh said that it should be an independent republic. Among respondents from Armenia, 24-percent said that Artsakh should be a part of Russia, while 23-percent said it should join Armenia. Meanwhile, 31-percent of Artsakh residents said it should join Armenia, and 13-percent, Russia. When asked how the Artsakh conflict should be settled, 34-percent of residents from Armenia said through the return of prisoners of war, 25-percent through security guarantees, and 21-percent through the clarification of the status of Artsakh. Meanwhile, 32-percent of the residents of Artsakh said security guarantees, 27-percent the clarification of Artsakh’s status, and 25-percent, the return of POWs.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid claim to modern-day Armenia as Azerbaijani land during a December 24 speech. “Western Azerbaijan is our historical land, which is established by a number of historical documents, historical maps and our history itself,” Aliyev said, using an irredentist term in reference to the Republic of Armenia. Azerbaijani troops occupied several key heights along Armenia’s eastern border during its border attacks in mid-September. “As a result of this military operation, historically Azerbaijani cities are now visible to us,” Aliyev said, referring to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, as “Iravan” and Lake Sevan as “Lake Goycha.” He introduced the “Concept of Return,” under which Azerbaijanis will be settled in Armenia to “return to our historic lands.” “Armenia was never present in this region before. Present-day Armenia is our land,” Aliyev said.