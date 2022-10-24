Providence celebrates 132nd anniversary of the ARF



PROVIDENCE, RI—The Providence “Kristapor” Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) celebrated the organization’s 132nd anniversary in historic fashion on Saturday evening at the Egavian Cultural Center at Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church.

More than 100 people dined on delicious food catered by Armenian-owned Sonia’s Deli prior to the start of the program. Rev. Fr. Shnork Souin of the host church and Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church both shared messages and dinner blessings.

In his remarks, Providence “Kristapor” Gomideh chairman Hrag Arakelian emphasized the importance of Rhode Island’s Armenian community working in tandem for the betterment of all Armenians. Arakelian offered admiration to all those gathered and the work they do in the community, from the Armenian school teachers and youth leaders to the church board of trustees and choir members and dance and music instructors, finally to the parents who bring their children to participate in all of the above.

“We are here to celebrate you, the bedrock of the community, for keeping our communities strong,” stressed Arakelian, “because that’s what a good Armenian does, and that’s what the ARF strives to do—keeping our communities strong.” He went on to discuss the ongoing work of the ARF, including organizing town halls to keep the community informed, advocating for the Armenian cause and Armenian American issues with local and congressional elected officials and introducing the Armenian Professional Network of RI to help advance each other’s careers.

Arakelian went on to thank Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Church pastor Rev. Fr. Souin and parish council member Marc Janigian for graciously welcoming the ARF into the Egavian Cultural Center. “Every time we work together on an event, project or activity, we are showing the rest of the world that it does not matter what church you go to and that the only thing that matters is that we are proud to be Armenian and … proud to help each other succeed for the greater good of our people,” he concluded.

Keynote speaker ARF Eastern USA Central Committee chairman George Aghjayan spoke of how bittersweet it always is to come back home. He discussed how much he owes to members of the Providence community who mentored, shaped and guided him as a young man, invoking the names of Mal and Jay Varadian, “who epitomized what an ARF member means to me” and his Armenian school teacher and AYF advisor Mary Fermanian.

While expressing the difficult times Armenians around the world are experiencing, Aghjayan reminded his audience of the challenges endured by genocide survivors. They did not succumb to despair, and instead rebuilt a nation and strong communities. He stressed that we have no right to toss aside that legacy in the face of the current threats and trauma. “If we have any pride left as a people, as a nation, we must build anew so that we will prosper again,” Aghjayan said. “That is our obligation.”



Before reading the ARF oath to underscore its ideological basis in selflessness and sacrifice, Aghjayan quoted from Thomas Paine in 1776—the entire passage, not the often abbreviated version: “These are the times that try men’s souls: the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country… Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly.” Aghjayan continued that an ARF member will never be a “summer soldier” or “sunshine patriot,” instead always rising to the challenge to fight for the Armenian people and nation, never relying solely on one person’s capabilities, but rather working together as a body.

“Our homeland is under attack. The very existence of Armenians in Artsakh is in danger. Our cultural heritage is being destroyed everywhere. The Azeris are 12 kilometers from cutting off Syunik, and the current regime is culpable as well,” stressed Aghjayan. He explained that in this environment, the Armenian nation needs a strong ARF, one that is growing and advancing with innovation, all of which the Providence ARF exemplifies. “We have been here for 132 years, and the ARF is not going anywhere until Armenia is free, independent and united,” Aghjayan concluded.

Rounding out the evening with great energy and excitement was Spyurki Dzayn from Canada, whose members are Sevag Haroutunian, Levon Karagulian, Never Ghazaryan and Hovhaness Epoian. This marked the group’s first official appearance in the United States. The crowd was enthusiastic and appreciative of their passionate and heartfelt performance of Armenian folk, dance and patriotic music, which went on long into the night, concluding with a rousing rendition of “Arunod Trosh.”