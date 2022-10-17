Hooshamadyan’s commemorative anniversary edition published in English

By Rev. Serop Megerditchian

The Armenian Christian Heritage Committee (ACHC) of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA) announces with joy the publication of the English edition of the Hooshamadyan: Commemorative Book on the 175th Anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical Church compiled and edited by Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian.

Hooshamadyan was first published in Armenian in Yerevan in 2021 on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Armenian Evangelical Church. This milestone was to be celebrated in Armenia last year, but it was postponed to July 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hooshamadyan is the modern history of the Armenian Evangelical Church (AEC). In the words of the editor Rev. Dr. Tootikian, “It depicts the highlights of the Armenian Evangelical Church and presents a panoramic view, utilizing important primary and secondary sources.”

This Commemorative Book, on the 175th anniversary of the AEC consists of three parts, including a brief history of AEC and sections dedicated to church unions and organizations of the AEC.

In Part I, Rev. Dr. Tootikian discusses the rise of the AEC, the formation of the church unions and missionary/philanthropic organizations, the Armenian Evangelical World Council, the doctrines and theology of AEC and the benefits and contributions of AEC to the Armenian nation.

Part II deals with the history of AEC unions and organizations, which fall under the umbrella of an ecclesiastical representative body called the Armenian Evangelical World Council (AEWC).

At the present time, AEWC is composed of the following five church unions and two missionary/philanthropic organizations: Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East, AEUNA, Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches of France, Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in Eurasia, Evangelical Church of Armenia, Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), and Stephen Philibosian Foundation.

In the Hooshamadyan, each of the above-mentioned unions and organizations is meticulously researched. A great deal of current information is presented along with older history, and both blend together to make this volume an excellent resource.

There is also an Appendix, which lists the 40 founding members of AEC and the English translation of Sultan Abdul-Mejid’s Firman (decree), issued in 1850, officially recognizing the Protestant Church in the Ottoman Empire.

Hooshamadyan is a labor of love by so many contributors from all around the world, including the members of the Armenian Christian Heritage Committee (ACHC) of AEUNA, which embarked upon its publication and assisted in its translation work. Indeed, those who contributed articles, revised, edited and typed the content of this volume deserve our thanks and appreciation. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the AMAA for taking care of the entire cost of the publication.

Last but not least, many thanks to Rev. Dr. Tootikian for his astute scholarship and dedicated services in compiling and editing such a rich resource for all who want to be better acquainted with the AEC.

A copy of Hooshamadyan: Commemorative Book on the 175th Anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical Church may be obtained from the AEUNA, 411 East Acacia Avenue, Suite 200, Glendale, CA 91205-0922; or AMAA, 31 West Century Road, Paramus, N.J. 07652.