STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—On the second anniversary of the start of the 2020 Artsakh War, thousands of young people gathered outside St. Hakob Church in Stepanakert and honored the memory of the martyrs with a moment of silence.

With framed pictures of their fallen fathers and brothers in hand, they then quietly marched to the Brothers Cemetery.