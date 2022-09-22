Tri-State AYF to protest against attacks on Armenia

NEW YORK, NY – In light of last week’s attacks on Armenia and ongoing Azeri aggression, the AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik,” Manhattan “Moush” and New Jersey “Arsen” Chapters have organized another protest this weekend.

The march will begin at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral (221 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016) at 1 PM. Flags, posters and banners will be available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own posters and flags as well.

All members of the Armenian American community and its allies are invited to attend and participate in this fight to save Artsakh and Armenia and to honor the homeland’s fallen soldiers. The tri-state AYF has pledged never to give up on its nation and will always continue to fight for Armenia’s future.