North Andover “Sassoun” Chapter hosts 2022 Junior Athletic Games

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dozens of young athletes from the mid-Atlantic region to New England participated in the annual AYF-YOARF Junior Athletic Games (JAG) held at Camp Haiastan this past weekend.

The 2022 JAG was organized by this year’s Central Athletic Council (CAC) and hosted in collaboration with the North Andover “Sassoun” Chapter. Eighty-seven athletes signed up to compete this year.

AYF Juniors and Seniors arrived at AYF Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Mass. on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, flag raising was held, followed by an oath ceremony for five new AYF members.

The weekend of games began in the pool at Milford High School on Saturday. Juniors and Seniors were then shuttled to Medway Middle School for the track and field events.

Concession stands run by parents of the North Andover “Sassoun” Chapter were open all day. Participants representing eleven AYF chapters enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship shared by all throughout the competition. Over 20 AYF Seniors volunteered their time as counselors, kitchen staff and race timers. All served as positive role models for the Junior athletes.

After an exciting day of events, the athletes headed back to AYF Camp Haiastan to get ready for a night filled with food, award ceremonies and music. The evening began with a fantastic chicken, pilaf and fasoulya dinner prepared by the host North Andover “Sassoun” Chapter.

Following dinner, the Juniors and Seniors gathered around the Cabin Circle to lower the flags of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh that had been raised on Saturday morning. Following this ceremony, the AYF members held a moment of silence in memory of the servicemen and women who were killed during Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia.

The Saturday night dance was held at Dikran Tzamhour Hall and featured performances by Datev Gevorkian on the oud, Alek Surenian on the dumbeg and Daron Pogharian on vocals.

The evening ended with AYF members singing Armenian revolutionary songs all the way back down to the Cabin Circle.

The following results were announced at the dance.

High Scorers:

Younger Boys – Jack Kevorkian (Middlesex County West) 15 points

Younger Girls – Sevan Mikaelian (Worcester) 11 points

Older Boys – Alex Dardarian (Philadelphia) 15 points

Older Boys – Matt Janian (North Andover) 15 points

Older Girls – Karine Najarian (Washington DC) 15 points

Older Girls – Nora Vartanian (Greater Boston) 15 points

Chapter Sportsmanship Award: Worcester “Aram” Chapter

Final Chapter Standings:



Boston: 107 points

New Jersey: 92 points

Philadelphia: 66 points

Middlesex County West: 47 points

Worcester: 38 points

North Andover: 32 points

Washington, DC: 15 points

Providence: 13 points

Detroit: 6 points

New York: 1 points

Manhattan: 0 points

2022 Central Athletic Council members:

Daron Hamparian, Chair, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter

Aren Dakessian, Manhattan “Moush” Chapter

Anoush Krafian, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter

Greg Cormier, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter

Haig Sarajian, Washington, DC “Ani” Chapter

Knar Topouzian, Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter

Armen Surenian, Chicago “Ararat” Chapter