In Memory of Nancy Armen Kandoian

Nancy Armen Kandoian died on May 16, 2022, after a long illness. A loyal Weekly subscriber and lifelong New Jerseyan, she was best known as a map librarian at the New York Public Library (NYPL) for over 40 years. She was the youngest daughter of the late Armig G. Kandoian and Jane A. Erganian MD (Kandoian), proud aunt of Nicholas Armig Sweeney, dear devoted sister of Janet A. Kandoian and Ellen Kandoian Sweeney, as well as brother-in-law Richard J. Sweeney.

Nancy was beloved by all who shared her passions, who partook of her baking and cooking, who shared her love of gardening and train travel, who shared her devotion to her Armenian heritage, and who enjoyed Medokawanda Camp reunions and Medomak fiber arts retreats. We will find Nancy everywhere but especially in the love and gratitude of all who knew her. We hear her gentle but meticulous voice in her exquisite NYPL blogs, for Pi(e) Day in the Map Division, Cartography of America’s National Parks, as well as map and genealogy resources for the 100 year commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

Nancy earned her BA at Mt. Holyoke College where she majored in geography. She earned her master’s degree in library science from Rutgers University.

Nancy lived her 70 years with love, persistence and grace.

Her colleagues at the NYPL’s map division expressed the sentiments of many with their condolences:

Nancy started at the Library 44 years ago as a map information assistant and has been the heart of our map division ever since. Over her long and fruitful career at NYPL, Nancy helped shape the field of map librarianship, particularly through her tireless dedication to the practice of map cataloging, and her mentorship and training of countless colleagues both at the Library and across the US. Employing unending patience and devotion to her craft, Nancy’s contributions to librarianship will benefit our patrons for generations to come.

She was the consummate professional, expert at her job, dedicated to the Library’s mission and public service, and always kind, respectful, and thoughtful with both patrons and colleagues. Her generosity was also unparalleled—whether she was sharing her vast knowledge, taking the time to talk with colleagues, or passing out her (incredible) homemade baked treats. She will be deeply missed.