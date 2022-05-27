In Memory of Merzia Cronin

Merzia (Getzoyan) Cronin of Belmont, Massachusetts passed away peacefully with her children by her side on May 19, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Cronin. Devoted mother of Arlene Najarian and her husband Gary; Richard A. Cronin Jr. and his wife Maureen; and Suzanne Cronin. Cherished grandmother of Angela M. Breault and her husband Donald; Jack R., and Christopher J. Najarian; Richard A., Daniel J. and William J. Cronin. Loving sister of the late Sarkis and Habib Getzoyan; Naomi Topalian and Pahoohy Jacobsen. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Merzia received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from UMass Boston, (formerly Boston State College). She was a retired Belmont High School foreign language teacher.

Funeral services were held at First Armenian Church. Interment at Highland Meadow Cemetery, Concord Avenue, Belmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Armenian Church, Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), or Shriners Children’s Hospital.