Shogher Margossian appointed assistant director of the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation

The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Shogher Margossian as assistant director. Margossian has been working with the Foundation since 2018 as an external consultant.

With a master’s degree in music and culture from London, additional graduate work in Brussels and undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in English and literature from Beirut, Margossian brings interdisciplinary approaches to her work. Multilingual and multicultural, she has worked with international and Armenian organizations in art, culture, history and education, including online publishing and design. She has developed strategies and managed projects that bring new approaches to issues pertaining to contemporary experiences, and specifically, Armenian experiences.

“We are keen to have Shogher Margossian as an inherent part of our team,” said Razmik Panossian, the director of the Armenian Communities Department, adding, “her skills, knowledge and enthusiasm will strengthen our programming and reinforce our holistic approach to Armenian culture and language.”

Margossian will assume her duties on June 1, 2022.