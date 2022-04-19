ARF Bureau urges resistance and vows to fight for “a dignified and secure” homeland

Nikol Pashinyan’s self-confessed testimonies, stated positions regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey relations and the security issues facing the republics of Artsakh and Armenia, and falsification of facts and reality during his speech at the National Assembly on April 13, 2022, conclusively revealed the political and moral bankruptcy of the prime minister and his administration.

It is beyond doubt that Nikol Pashinyan has made the genocidal decision to cede Artsakh to Azerbaijan and fulfill the demands of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem.

Yet neither Nikol Pashinyan, nor any political force or group of individuals, has any mandate to make decisions regarding the fate of Artsakh and its Armenian population on their behalf.

The presented “peace” agenda in reality aims to prolong the rule of the current regime and will lead to serious threats to Artsakh and Armenia, new security challenges, new war, new losses, new casualties and new capitulations. The incompetent and failed behavior of the leadership during and after the last Artsakh War and the processes currently taking place are vivid evidence of that.

In this difficult situation, a breakthrough may emerge if the combined national potential resists the agendas imposed on the Armenian people through conspiratorial arrangements and threats. The removal of the leadership of Armenia and the replacement of the negotiator is the first step to getting out of this situation.

Therefore,

We bring to the attention of the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, that any commitment, direct or indirect, verbal or written, by Nikol Pashinyan to place Artsakh under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan is illegitimate and thus pointless. The right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination on their land is enshrined in international law, which has been established as a basic principle in the peaceful settlement of the Artsakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group since 2007. We call on the Armenian people to resist all internal and external threats, not to lose hope, not to submit, to remain united, to believe in their strength and fight for the sake of the rights and interests of the Armenian nation. We assure the unbreakable Armenians of Artsakh that the Armenian nation stands up for its just struggle. Faithful to its mission, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, with its pan-Armenian structure, will remain resolute in this fight, as a leader and soldier. At the same time, we express our readiness to cooperate with all who are prepared to fight for a dignified and secure Armenia and Artsakh.

ARF Bureau

April 14, 2022