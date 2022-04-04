ANCA backs Armenian Genocide Education Act

Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Gus Bilirakis Spearhead Bipartisan Measure to Secure $10 Million in Funding for Armenian Genocide Education

April 4, 2022 ANCA ANCA News 0
The Armenian Genocide Education Act, set to be introduced in the days leading up to the April 24th international commemoration of this crime, would provide $10 million over 5 years to the Library of Congress to carry out activities to support Armenian Genocide education programs.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomes news that Representatives Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) are introducing the Armenian Genocide Education Act, a bipartisan measure – advanced in the wake of official US Congressional and Presidential recognition of this crime – to fund Library of Congress educational programs about the history, lessons, consequences and ongoing costs of the Armenian Genocide.

This landmark legislation – strongly supported by the ANCA – seeks to provide $10 million in funding over five years for the Library of Congress to educate Americans about Ottoman Turkey’s systematic and deliberate state-sponsored mass murder, national dispossession, cultural erasure and exile of millions of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites and other Christians between 1915 and 1923.

ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian welcomes Armenian Genocide Education Act as a powerful tool to combat denial, promote justice, and prevent future genocides.

“The ANCA thanks Congresswoman Maloney and Congressman Bilirakis, welcoming their pending introduction of this thoughtful and timely bill, brought forward in the wake of official US recognition of the 1915 Genocide and amid renewed efforts by Azerbaijan and Turkey to complete this crime against the Armenian nation,” remarked ANCA chairman Raffi Hamparian. “This federal legislation represents a responsible next step, building upon American remembrance, alerting Americans to the ongoing threat of genocide and ensuring that future generations benefit from the lessons of this crime. The ANCA fully supports this bill and looks forward to this measure being passed by Congress and signed into law by the President,” added Hamparian.

Building upon the 2019 passage of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150 – which specifically rejected any official US association with Armenian Genocide denial – the Armenian Genocide Education Act seeks to counter discourse and propaganda that claims that Ottoman Turkey’s systematic and deliberate state-sponsored mass murder, national dispossession, cultural erasure and exile of millions of Christians between 1915 and 1923 did not take place.

Members of Congress can join Representatives Maloney and Bilirakis as original cosponsors of the measure in the days leading up to its introduction timed around April 24th, the international day of remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

Representatives Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) – both long-time advocates for Armenian Genocide recognition – are leading the Congressional efforts to secure funding to ensure history and lessons and of the Armenian Genocide are taught in U.S. schools.
ANCA

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters and supporters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.
@ANCA_DC

The Armenian National Committee of America works for truth, justice, peace & freedom on for all friends of the Armenian Cause. Also: @anca_er @anca_wr 🇦🇲
