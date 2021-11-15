Meeting with Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan held in NYC

NEW YORK, NY—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Eastern Region (ARF-ER) Central Committee (CC) hosted a private luncheon meeting in New York City with His Excellency Artak Beglaryan, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh on November 13, 2021.

The purpose of the intimate luncheon was to have open and frank discussions about current events in Artsakh. The following topics were addressed: border security and safety; relations with Armenia; the Artsakh military; short and long-term needs; the return of POWs; permanent refugees; and Russian peacekeepers.



Representatives from more than a dozen organizations were present, including the ARF-ER CC, ARF CC Relation Committee, ARF New Jersey Dro Gomideh, Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern Region, Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Central Executive, Armenian Wounded Heroes, Armenian Students’ Association, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian Network, Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA), Armenian Bar Association, Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHP), Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavars) and the Tekeyan Cultural Association.