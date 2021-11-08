ARS of Eastern USA launches Christmas campaign

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA has launched a Christmas campaign that will provide gifts and toys to children in need in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk, Syria and Lebanon. The campaign aims to provide joy and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas season with presents and positive memories from the season.

Last year, the ARS of Eastern USA collected $15,000 during the holiday season and sponsored 1,500 gifts for displaced children from Artsakh. Given the many challenges faced by our compatriots in Javakhk, Syria and Lebanon, the Board of Directors has expanded its program to include the new regions and spread Christmas cheer to many more families. This year, the organization aims to collect $25,000 from community members for this campaign.

“Christmas is a time for celebration; however many of our compatriots in Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk, Lebanon and Syria don’t get to experience the incredible blessings that most of us take for granted,” said Caroline Chamavonian, chairperson of the ARS of Eastern USA. “We recognize the importance of reminding children that there is still a joy to be found in simple gifts every day, and we are determined to send a message of hope to those in need,” she continued.

The ARS of Eastern USA is asking community members, businesses and organizations to donate generously to this campaign online. To donate by mail, please make checks payable to the ARS of Eastern USA and mail it to 80 Bigelow Ave. Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472.