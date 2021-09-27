Webinar on “Rouben Mamoulian: An American-Armenian Theater and Film Director and Artist”

Please join the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Armenian Film Foundation and the Ararat-Eskijian Museum for a work-in-progress presentation by Dr. Milena Oganesyan marking the 124th birth anniversary of American-Armenian stage and screen director Rouben Mamoulian, “Rouben Mamoulian: An American-Armenian Theater and Film Director and Artist,” on Friday, October 8, at 1:00 pm (Eastern U.S.) / 10:00 a.m. (Pacific).



Rouben Mamoulian (1897-1987) was one of the most influential, yet overlooked, American artistic visionaries of the 20th century. Mamoulian’s revolutionary ideas and techniques brought important contributions to the early development of American musical theater and film. In his artistic productions, the director combined song, dance, dramatic action, dialogue and rhythm to create a stylistic unity. In film, Mamoulian restored mobility to the camera; introduced multi-track sound recording and voice-over; redefined close-ups, split-screens and dissolves; and directed the first full-length feature film shot in color, using the new Technicolor process. This presentation will explore some of the life experiences of Mamoulian and will focus on the director’s Armenian heritage as it relates to his art.



Milena Oganesyan, PhD, specializes in cultural heritage and identity studies. Dr. Oganesyan has presented in the United States, Canada, Georgia and Armenia. She has taught internationally and has consulted for governmental and non-profit organizations, including the Smithsonian Institution and the Armenian American Cultural Association, Inc., in the Washington, D.C., area. She is a recipient of numerous awards and grants, including a research grant from the Knights of Vartan Fund for Armenian Studies, NAASR and P.E.O’s International Peace Scholarship, among others. Dr. Oganesyan has also worked as a translator; she speaks Armenian, Russian, Georgian and Turkish.



This program will be accessible for registered participants on Zoom and the public on NAASR’s YouTube page.