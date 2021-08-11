Homenetmen Providence senior men’s soccer team wins summer league

CRANSTON, RI—The Homenetmen Providence Senior Men’s soccer team won the WEFA soccer final on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with a score of 6-2 at Cranston Stadium where all their games have been played. WEFA is an 8V8 adult co-ed and men’s outdoor soccer league in Rhode Island.

The team, playing in their second league together, has now won two league titles this year and look to continue their progress moving forward. Their success was witnessed by a large group of community members and fans attending their weekly games which gave them encouragement and motivation to continue winning week after week during their 10-week season.

The team is made up of many veteran Homenetmen Providence athletes and a few breakout newcomers.

The team kicks off another outdoor session this week with hopes of defending their title.

Games take place every Wednesday night at the Cranston Stadium.



