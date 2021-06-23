AYF Camp Haiastan coloring books now for sale

Calling all Camp Haiastan lovers! There is now a coloring book inspired by the first Armenian camp in America.

Self-published by composer, musician and “camp dad” Ara Dinkjian, the nostalgic offering includes over 40 camp-themed coloring sheets.

A few years ago, Dinkjian had the incredible idea of creating a coloring book for young, future campers. He thought it would be fun for children to bring the magic of Camp Haiastan to life and learn about its many locations and experiences along the way. “With the Camp Haiastan Coloring Book, it was my intention to familiarize pre-camp aged kids with the camp’s landscape and buildings, thus making their first stay even more enjoyable,” said Dinkjian, who very quickly realized a demand for such a pastime from veteran campers and former staff members.

From the iconic welcome sign to the cabin circle, each illustration was hand drawn by family member and artist Jaquey Maksian. Pages were modeled off real photographs captured on the grounds of Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Massachusetts.

The coloring books are sold locally by the Dinkjian family in New Jersey. They are also available for shipping within the US. The books cost $20 (with an additional $5 if shipping is required). All proceeds will support a campership. For more information and to order a copy, contact Arev Dinkjian at [email protected].