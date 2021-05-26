St. Illuminator’s brings spring joy to 100 Artsakh families in Armenia

NEW YORK, NY—Thanks to the generosity of our parishioners and friends, St. Illuminator’s Cathedral was able to bring at least a measure of spring joy and hope to families in Artsakh living in temporary shelters in the provinces of Kotayk and Gegharkunik. Through the Armenian Prelacy’s St. Nerses the Great Charitable and Social Organization, St. Illuminator’s distributed spring gifts of $100 to 100 families and their children.

St. Illuminator’s is sponsoring additional such programs in 2021 made possible by the benevolence of its parishioners, friends and supporters of the Artsakh relief effort. There will be more announcements about these efforts in the coming weeks and months ahead.

The 2020 Artsakh War forced thousands of families to flee their homes leaving them to face an uncertain future; regrettably, the need for such programs will be ongoing for the foreseeable future.