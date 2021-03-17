ANCA Eastern Region to host virtual panel discussion on Artsakh, human rights violations

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER), in partnership with the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights and the Armenian Youth Federation Eastern Region (AYF-ER), will be hosting a virtual panel discussion titled “Artsakh Update: POWs, MIAs and Gross Human Rights Violations” on Sunday, March 21 at 7 pm EST.

Hank Theriault, PhD, president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars will moderate the panel of experts, which will include Artak Beglaryan, chief of staff to the Artsakh president; Levon Gevorgyan, an attorney and senior manager of International Consulting; and
Siranush Sahakyan, an attorney and president of the IC Law Center in Yerevan. The informative panel discussion will raise awareness on the human rights violations that the people of Artsakh continue to face after the 2020 war. The panel will also provide an update on the work that is being done to help free POWs and MIAs.
