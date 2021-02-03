Greenhouse Effect

A twenty-something sits

on an exam table in Midtown. Her blood pressure is

perfect, as it should be; youth

is wasted on the young

who pay rent for foxholes,

lose their virginity to the bomb,

and go on blind dates with doctors. In disputed dirt,

children grow without pesticides,

hurting for hydration, always

at the mercy of falling rocks. Here,

they are sticker-ridden, climate-controlled, choking

under changes in pressure, the fruits

of two time zones that never touch; one man

turns off the evening news; another

closes the curtains. One boy

shaves his face for his school picture; another,

for his general. One woman

plans her wedding; another

cancels hers. In the fresh ruins

of ancient conflict, two little girls

play “restaurant”. One girl

makes a chocolate milkshake – something she’s seen

on dubbed television shows set in cities

where the sky drops choices

instead of final decisions. “You can’t

drink that for breakfast,” her friend scoffs. “You can

in New York.” The girl asserts, mixing mud

and asbestos with her fingers. She hums

a theme song; the bass notes ring

like aftershocks.

Bio

Sharisse Zeroonian Born and raised in the Boston area, Sharisse Zeroonian is a filmmaker and writer by night and works at the Belmont Media Center by day. She has written and directed three films so far, including "The Mouse in The Bread" (2018), and has written several plays, short stories and poems. She is currently working on an original television series. Her work has been featured in NYU's Minetta Review and on NPR.

