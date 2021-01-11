ARF Bureau issues statement ahead of trilateral meetings in Moscow

Some of the developments following the tripartite declaration signed on November 9, 2020, and the verbal secret agreements have rightly aroused the dissatisfaction and suspicion of our people, which are being ignored by the person holding the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

On the eve of the meetings scheduled for January 11, 2021, in Moscow, the possibility of the same dubious personal steps has given rise to new concerns expressed in the Homeland and the Diaspora, both at the citizens’ level and by national and political structures and groups.

Considering that the RA Prime Minister, especially in recent months, has been acting more often in secret, without any accountability or transparency, and while taking into account that the explanations given by some RA ministers or other officials can not be considered a guarantee that the RA Prime Minister will not take new unconstitutional steps; the ARF Bureau shares the concerns expressed and states:

Any decision or agreement reached with the participation of the Prime Minister against the interests of Armenia, including Artsakh and the Armenian people in general, is null and void from the beginning because the person holding the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has exceeded his constitutional powers and lost his political legitimacy.

Elected and appointed officials at all levels of the Republic of Armenia and the Artsakh Republic, whose positions include the protection of the integrity, security, and constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh are responsible for any unconstitutional decision made since November 9, 2020, with the participation of the Prime Minister. These officials must make every effort to stop the catastrophic course of these unconstitutional steps and protect the interests of our people and the two states.

The best way to stop this process that threatens the existence, security, and independence of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh is the process envisaged by the removal of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, which gives an opportunity to face all the threats with national unity.

The war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh on September 27, 2020, and the tripartite declaration signed on November 9, 2020, have created a new situation where the issue of Artsakh remains unresolved, with new uncertainties. Therefore, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, authorized by the international community to mediate in the settlement of the conflict, continuing the positive mediation initiatives already undertaken by Russia —to end the war and deploy peacekeeping forces—, a co-chairing country, must take steps to stop the plans threatening the Armenians by Turkey and Azerbaijan, establishing stability and peace in the region, and settling the Artsakh issue in accordance with international law and principles.

ARF Bureau

January 10, 2021