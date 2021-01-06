ANCA welcomes new Congress, rallies community to share 2021 pro-Armenian policy priorities

WASHINGTON, DC – The US Senate and House of Representatives started their 117th session this week, and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) hit the ground running, working with its network of regional offices, chapters and Armenian American advocates across the US to reconnect with returning leaders on shared pro-Armenian priorities and educate the over 60 freshman legislators on the community’s key concerns.

In an Armenian Christmas-day call to action, the ANCA encouraged pro-Armenian advocates to write, call and tweet the President and Congressional leaders to support:

—Assistance for Armenia and Artsakh: An emergency $250 million humanitarian assistance package to meet humanitarian needs and safely and sustainably return Armenian refugees to their homes in Artsakh, and a new Millennium Challenge compact to support high-tech education in Armenia.

—Artsakh Recognition: U.S. recognition of the Artsakh Republic’s independence as an urgent remedial action required for the very survival of the Christian Armenian population of this ancient Armenian land.

—Stopping Military Aid Sales to Azerbaijan and Turkey: Full enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act; suspension of all U.S. military and security assistance to Azerbaijan and Turkey, and; the denial of all new arms-export licenses to both Azerbaijan and Turkey.

—Enforcing Sanctions on Aliyev and Erdogan: Global Magnitsky and other statutory sanctions against the Aliyev and Erdogan regimes for the serious human rights abuses they committed during Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh, including the use of Foreign Terrorist Fighters recruited by Turkey.

—Investigation into U.S. Parts in Azerbaijani Drones: A Congressional investigation into U.S. parts discovered in Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan to attack Artsakh.

—Release of Armenian Prisoners: U.S. leadership in securing Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian civilians and soldiers, many of whom have been tortured, mutilated, and murdered on social media.

—Protection of Armenian Churches: A high-profile U.S. role in documenting, monitoring, protecting, and preserving Armenian churches and other holy and cultural sites in areas currently under Azerbaijani military control.

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian explained each component of the effort on Facebook Live.

Pro-Armenian advocates interested in joining over 40,000 Rapid Responders, giving the ANCA informed consent to write letters to Congress following their review of individual policy items can visit anca.org/rapid to enroll in the program.