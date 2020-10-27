AMAA holds 101st annual meeting via Zoom

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) held its 101st annual meeting virtually via Zoom on Saturday, October 24, 2020. About 100 pastors, AMAA members and friends from Artsakh, Armenia, the Middle East, Europe, Australia and North and South Americas participated. AMAA President Nazareth E. Darakjian, M.D. presided over the meeting.

The meeting started with a prayer and devotional offered by Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian, Executive Director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council, followed by a moment of silence honoring the heroes martyred in defense of the homeland.

During the annual meeting, AMAA Officers, Directors, Committee Chairs, as well as representatives of Armenian Evangelical Unions, Armenian Evangelical World Council and affiliated organizations presented their annual reports and shared their joys and concerns.

The general membership of the AMAA elected the following to the Board of Directors Class of 2023 for a term of three years: Edward Avedisian, Susan Adamian Covo, Nazareth E. Darakjian, M.D., Karl Doghramji, M.D., Berjouhy Gulesserian, Thomas Momjian, Esq., Jack Muncherian, Alan Philibosian, Esq. and Gary Phillips, Esq.

The AMAA’s 101st annual meeting concluded with a prayer offered by Rev. Haroutune Selimian, President of the Armenian Evangelical Community of Syria.

“Today, as we come face to face with those whose generosity, love of God and man is mirrored through the mission of the AMAA, we remain cognizant of management’s uncompromising sense of responsibility, total attentiveness to the mission, prudent management of funds, stringent accountability, unblemished reputation and total commitment to transparency. AMAA asserts its total commitment and support of the right of the people of Artsakh in their established self-determination and will fervently continue to sustain its independence and the welfare of its people,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO.

In conjunction with the AMAA Annual Meeting, the AMAA held its board meeting virtually on Friday, October 23.

The AMAA was not able to hold the traditional worship service and installation of newly elected board members in person on Sunday, October 25 at the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church of Fresno as planned. However, the Pilgrim Church dedicated its Sunday morning worship service to the AMAA’s annual meeting at which time the newly elected board members were installed virtually with a prayer offered by Rev. Tootikian. Rev. Nerses Balabanian, the Senior Pastor of the Pilgrim Church also offered a special prayer in memory of all those who were martyred in defense of our homeland and in memory of pastors and laypersons active in the support of the AMAA who made the transition from this life to life eternal during the past fiscal year.

“Let us put our trust in the Lord and continue with the hope that He will restore our world and save us from disasters, just as He has done so many times before,” said AMAA President Dr. Nazareth Darakjian.

The Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the religious, educational and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, you may visit www.amaa.org.