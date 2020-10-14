UWC Dilijan, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Launch Video Essay Competition

DILIJAN—UWC Dilijan, the first international boarding school in Armenia, with the support of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, an international Armenia-based organization focused on empowering humanitarians around the world and awarding the annual Aurora Prize, are launching MY AURORA HERO —an international video essay competition for young people ages 14-18. It will run from October 19 through November 19, 2020.

At these uncertain times, people around the world are showing courage and strength of character through their everyday actions—by saving lives, helping a stranger or simply dropping by to check on a neighbor. The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh generated a flood of humanitarian actions. The competition aims to motivate young people around the world to reflect on their everyday heroes in the footsteps of Aurora (Arshaluys Martikian), who lived through the horrors of Genocide as a teenager and then dedicated her life to caring for orphans.



Young people are invited to a special virtual event “Gratitude in Action” on October 19, 2020, at 7 pm EST broadcast live from the New York Public Library to celebrate Aurora Prize’s fifth anniversary by honoring this year’s Aurora Prize Laureates and paying tribute to New York City’s COVID-19 heroes.

The organizers expect that the Aurora heroes will inspire young people to reflect on heroes around them and to take part in MY AURORA HERO competition by submitting a one-minute video essay about a person in their life or wider community who is their hero and why. Submissions are welcome in all languages; please provide English subtitles.

One prize will be awarded by popular vote and the second by a jury. Cash prizes ($1,000) will go to the charities nominated by the winners; a $200 cash reward will go to the winners themselves.

Important dates: