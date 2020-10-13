ANCA Urges Ohio Voters to Unseat Azerbaijan Caucus Co-Chair Steve Chabot

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is asking voters across Ohio’s 1st Congressional District in the southwestern corner of the Buckeye State to vote out Congressman Steve Chabot, a longtime leader of the Azerbaijani Caucus who regularly and reliably provide the corrupt, oil-rich Azerbaijani dictatorship with political cover in Washington, even as it commits a second Armenian Genocide against Christian Armenians.

“Steve Chabot’s a water-boy for jihadist killers – ISIS terrorists recruited by Azerbaijan and Turkey to slaughter Armenians across their Biblical-era homeland,” said David Krikorian of the ANC of Ohio chapter. “Christians in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District deserve better than to be represented by an apologist for those who would nail the Armenian nation to a Caspian oil rig.”

Recent polling shows Congressman Chabot trailing his Democrat opponent Kate Schroder. The well-respected Cook Political Report recently switched Chabot’s race from Lean-Republican to Toss-Up. Earlier this year, Congressman Chabot offered a hostile, anti-Armenian amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act.

Ohio’s 1st Congressional District is located in and around Cincinnati and Hamilton and Warren Counties. Chabot has served in Congress for 24 years and previously served as a Cincinnati City Councilman and Hamilton County Commissioner.