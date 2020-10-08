Lowell ARS hosts inspirational painting event

LOWELL, Mass.—On Saturday, September 19, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Lowell “Lousintak” Chapter was delighted to hold its first public event since the onset of the pandemic—a painting workshop. The event was graciously hosted by chapter member, Sona Gevorkian and her family. Their lush backyard was the perfect backdrop and inspired everyone’s inner artist!

In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, temperature checks were administered upon entry, and participants wore masks and practiced social distancing. 

The chapter’s own talented Ani Babaian led the workshop. Babaian is an art instructor and art historian with 30 years’ experience. 

Babaian shared her knowledge and expertise of the prominent 20th century Armenian artist, Mariam Aslamazyan, who was known for her use of bold, vibrant colors and multi-genre paintings of traditional Armenian culture, landscapes, still life and self-portraits. A collection of her works is on display at a museum in her hometown of Gyumri.

Babaian guided attendees with step-by step instructions on painting a still life of fruits: grapes, plums, an orange, lemons and a pomegranate. As the artists painted at their own pace, Babaian walked around assisting and encouraging everyone. It was wonderful to see the multi-generational participants, from grandchildren to grandparents and all ages in between, inspired to create their own version of Aslamazyan’s work.

