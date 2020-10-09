In Memory of Sarkis Garibian

Sarkis Kevork Garibian, beloved husband of the late Mary Garibian, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by his four children. He was 89 years old.

The son of orphans, survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, Sarkis, from his early years, exhibited a gift for mathematics and competitive sports, especially basketball, tennis, boxing and ping pong. His athletic career culminated as a key member of the Iraqi National Basketball team, medaling in the 1951 Pan Arabian games in Cairo, Egypt.

Sarkis emigrated to the United States in 1956. Soon after, his future bride Mary also came to the US. They were married in 1958, had four children, and eventually became proud American citizens. Sarkis earned his Electrical Engineering Degree from Indiana Tech University and a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics from North Carolina State University. Sarkis held various engineering positions at Solutia Corp (formerly Monsanto), eventually retiring as Manager of Research Information Systems in 1991.

While Sarkis built a successful career at Solutia, his entrepreneurial spirit was always churning. Even after graduating from Baghdad College (an American Jesuit High School), Sarkis co-founded an automotive spare parts distributorship in Baghdad. In 1989, Sarkis and Mary, became the primary investors in their son’s start-up, Applied PC Systems, which eventually found itself on the Inc 500 list. After retiring from Solutia in 1991, Sarkis started the Computer Resource Group unit of Applied PC, that focused on IT staff outsourcing.

As a proud Armenian-American, Sarkis was active in his community. He was a lifelong member of the Armenian Apostolic Church, ARS and ARF. He was Chairman of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Eastern Prelacy Council.

Of course, anyone who knew Sarkis, knew that family was truly the focus of his life. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow up and lead successful lives as students and adults. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son Edward, daughter-in-law Tanya, and grandchildren, Eddie John, Anna and Nairi Garibian; his daughter Rosemarie, her husband Krikor, and their children, Sarkis and Sona Halajian; his daughter Lenna, her husband Aram, and their daughters Gayane and Arevig Kaligian; and his daughter Hasmig and her husband Zareh, and their sons, Armen and Raffi Samurkashian. He is also survived by his caring brother Ara Garibian of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He is predeceased by his brother Dikran Garibian.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarkis’ name may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin Street, Indian Orchard, MA 01151 or to the Armenian National Committee of America, 1711 North Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036. Wilbraham Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements.